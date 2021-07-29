Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 29, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Why a major earthquake off the coast of Alaska triggered tsunami warnings but no reports of major damage. And, how a labyrinth is helping a Fairbanks man cope with chronic pain. Plus, river erosion threatens the school building in Napakiak.
Reports tonight from:
- Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Greg Kim and Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
- Tim Ellis and Dan Bross in Fairbanks