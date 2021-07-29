Inter-Island Ferry Authority says 3 crew members positive for COVID-19, but schedule won’t be affected

The Inter-Island Ferry Authority’s Stikine sails through Ketchikan’s Tongass Narrows. (Ed Schoenfeld/CoastAlaska)

Inter-Island Ferry Authority managers said Tuesday three crew members have tested positive for COVID-19. IFA General Manager Ron Curtis declined to say exactly when the staff members tested positive, citing ferry authority policy.

Curtis said ferries between Ketchikan and Prince of Wales Island will continue their regular schedule. He said additional crew has been called in to cover for the workers sidelined by COVID-19.

Curtis said IFA has cooperated with contact tracing led by the state public health division. He said three crew members first noticed symptoms on their days off and that two of them live in the same household.

State health authorities reported a total of 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Prince of Wales Monday and Tuesday, including four in Craig and seven in other communities. Officials do not release the names of communities of fewer than 1,000 people out of privacy concerns.