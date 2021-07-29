LIVE EVENT: Molly Visits the Kenai Peninsula!

Come visit Molly from the hit show Molly of Denali, on Alaska Public Media TV and PBS KIDS, as she visits the Kenai Peninsula!
For those attending Salmonfest in Ninilchik, you can find her in the Kids Space on Saturday, August 7, and Sunday, August 8. You’ll also have the chance to visit her at the Homer Public Library on Monday, August 9!
Meet Molly at Salmonfest
WHEN: Saturday, August 7 at 12 PM and 5 PM and Sunday August 8 at 12 PM
WHERE: Salmonfest’s Kid Space, Kenai Peninsula Fairgrounds, 16200 Sterling Hwy, Ninilchik, AK 99639
Meet Molly at the Homer Public Library
WHEN: Monday, August 9th at 10 AM
WHERE: Homer Public Library, 500 Hazel Ave., Homer, AK 99603
About Molly of Denali
Molly of Denali is an animated PBS KIDS series that follows the adventures of feisty and resourceful 10-year-old Molly Mabray, an Alaska Native girl who lives in the fictional village of Qyah, Alaska. Molly helps her mom and dad run the Denali Trading Post – a general store, bunkhouse, and transport hub – where she assists tourists, trekkers, and scientists, and sometimes rides along in Mom’s bush plane or makes deliveries via dog sled!