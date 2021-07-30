Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 30, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
He once called COVID-19 the ‘beer virus,’ but now Congressman Don Young encourages vaccination. And, researchers look for lessons in Sitka’s pandemic response. Plus, the University of Alaska Fairbanks geophysical institute celebrates 75 years.
Reports tonight from:
- Lex Treinen and Nat Herz in Anchorage
- Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Robert Woolsey in Sitka
- Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks