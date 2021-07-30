Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 30, 2021

Congressman Don Young urges Alaskans to get the COVID-19 vaccine in a video posted on social media and via email. (Screenshot of Young’s Twitter post.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

He once called COVID-19 the ‘beer virus,’ but now Congressman Don Young encourages vaccination. And, researchers look for lessons in Sitka’s pandemic response. Plus, the University of Alaska Fairbanks geophysical institute celebrates 75 years.

