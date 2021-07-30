Alaska reports three more COVID-19 deaths, high case counts continue

The state health department reported Friday that three Alaskans died of COVID-19 as another 585 people tested positive for the virus over the last two days.

Health department data shows two of the deaths occurred in July, while the third happened in May, before the latest surge in cases triggered by the highly contagious delta variant.

About 100 people are hospitalized with COVID across the state, up sharply from May, when about 20 people were hospitalized. Hospitalizations peaked last winter at over 150.

The new cases move several regions of Alaska into risk levels at which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masking in indoor public settings. The only regions where levels remain below the CDC threshold for masking are the Bristol Bay, Haines, Skagway, and Petersburg Boroughs.