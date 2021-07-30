How are businesses handling the return of tourism?

The wait to be seated outside at 49th State Brewing in downtown Anchorage on a Wednesday evening in July was close to 2-hours, according to staff and patrons. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

The pandemic caused an unprecedented disruption to the 2020 tourism season.



This summer, thanks to vaccines, tourists have begun to return, even if not in the same numbers as 2019.



A limited cruise ship season is now underway in Southeast and independent travelers are on roads throughout South Central and the Interior.



But hiring shortages have made things difficult for many restaurants and hotels.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Sarah Leonard, Alaska Travel Industry Association President

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 at 10 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

LIVE Web stream: Click here to stream.