Alaska joins request asking Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade

U.S. Supreme Court (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska’s state government has joined with other Republican-led states in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. The 1973 decision found that there is a constitutional right to have an abortion.

Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor signed onto a filing in support of an appeal by Mississippi. The brief was filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The appeal seeks to defend a Mississippi law that outlaws most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Lower courts struck down the law.

New Hampshire is the only state with a Republican attorney general that did not sign the Texas filing.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, abortion law could be determined at the state level. The Alaska Supreme Court has ruled that the right to privacy in the state constitution includes the right to an abortion as a fundamental right.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case in its term that begins in October.

Taylor’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on why he signed the brief.

[Sign up for Alaska Public Media’s daily newsletter to get our top stories delivered to your inbox.]