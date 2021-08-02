Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 2, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
What’s new about this phase of the pandemic and how are Alaskans adapting? And, millions of postage stamps featuring an Alaska Native raven design enter circulation. Plus, researchers hope an orca that was stranded on Prince of Wales will rejoin its pod.
Reports tonight from:
- Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Sabine Poux in Kenai
- Molly Lubbers in Ketchikan
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Olivia Ebertz in Bethel
- Andrew Kitchenman and Jennifer Pemberton in Juneau