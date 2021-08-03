Fairbanks hits 88 degrees, crushing temperature record set more than a century ago

Fairbanks broke a daily high temperature record on Monday, posting 88 degrees Fahrenheit at the local airport, according to the National Weather Service.

That tops the prior record for Aug. 2, set more than a century ago, said weather service meteorologist Scott Berg.

“The previous record was 85 in 1919 and 1911, so over 100 years old,” he said.

Phew! It was a scorcher out there today 🥵. Here are a few of the highest temperatures reported so far today. Fairbanks crushed a 100+ year old record of 85 that was set in 1919 and 1911. Expect the same tomorrow with the possibility of a degree or two higher! (clouds dependent). pic.twitter.com/cmIeal28xW — NWS Fairbanks (@NWSFairbanks) August 3, 2021

The Interior community of Eagle also hit 88, while Tok topped out at 91, said Berg. He said high pressure and easterly airflow are combining to push temperatures up.

It’s anticipated to stay warm and dry in the Interior Tuesday, but clouds and chance of thunderstorms are forecast for Wednesday as a front pushing in from the southwest ushers in cooler temperatures.

