The Addiction Inoculation part 2

The Addiction Inoculation: Raising Healthy Kids in a Culture of Dependence by Jessica Lahey. (Photo courtesy of Jessica Lahey)

Author Jessica Lahey returns for a closer look at addiction prevention. When and how

should we talk to our children about addiction? How much should we tell them

about our own stories? And what are the right things to do when it comes to

protecting your children from addiction.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

Jessica Lahey, author of The Addiction Inoculation and The Gift of Failure

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).

Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at 10 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at 8 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: