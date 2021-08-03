The Addiction Inoculation part 2

Author Jessica Lahey returns for a closer look at addiction prevention. When and how
should we talk to our children about addiction? How much should we tell them
about our own stories? And what are the right things to do when it comes to
protecting your children from addiction.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS:
- Jessica Lahey, author of The Addiction Inoculation and The Gift of Failure
LINKS:
- https://www.jessicalahey.com/press-kit
- https://drugfree.org/article/connecting-with-your-teen/
- https://www.hazeldenbettyford.org/articles/prevention/teen-technology-addiction
- https://teens.drugabuse.gov
