Providence Alaska says its caregivers must get COVID-19 vaccine or follow additional rules

The entrance sign for the Providence Medical Center in Anchorage. (Joey Mendolia/Alaska Public Media)

Providence Health & Services Alaska says all of its caregivers must be fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 or follow additional rules.

Providence is Alaska’s largest hospital and largest private employer. It’s part of a multi-state Catholic health organization that announced new COVID-19 vaccine policies this week.



In Alaska, Providence has more than 4,000 employees. It’s not clear how many of them are considered caregivers, but they have until Sept. 30 to be fully vaccinated, according to a statement from Providence Alaska on Friday.

RELATED: Large crowd gathers to protest Anchorage health care organizations’ COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Those who do not get vaccinated “must sign a declination and follow additional protocols, such as mandatory vaccine-related education/discussions and/or other infection prevention requirements in accordance with ministry policy,” the statement said.

The new vaccine rules come as the highly-contagious delta variant of the coronavirus continues its spread, and as hospitals warn that nearly all of their COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

“Our caregivers have a chance to lead by example when it comes to the health and safety of our communities,” Providence Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bernstein said in the statement. “Now is the time to help turn the corner on this pandemic.”

Last month, the Southcentral Foundation and the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium announced their staff must get vaccinated against COVID-19.

ANTHC and other hospitals have also started putting some COVID restrictions back in place.

Providence Alaska said Friday that its universal face mask requirement remains in effect, and it’s reinstating the policy in all non-patient care settings. Also, it’s banning any large indoor gatherings and non-essential business travel “until the organization has a better understanding of the latest wave of COVID-19.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.