Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 9, 2021

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Chum salmon migration. (Photo courtesy of USFWS/Togiak National Wildlife Refuge)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

How concerned should Alaskans be about breakthrough COVID cases? And, Bristol Bay processors donate thousands of pounds of salmon to Yukon River villages. Plus, a sci-fi author returns to the Wrangell stomping grounds that inspired him.

Reports tonight from:

  • Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
  • Molly Lubbers and Maria Dudzak in Ketchikan
  • Lex Treinen in Anchorage
  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Robyne in Fairbanks
  • Wesley Early in Kotzebue
  • Jared Griffin in Kodiak
  • Sage Smiley in Wrangell

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Mayowa Aina, and the audio engineer is Toben Shelby.

Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

