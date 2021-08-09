Alaska senators mixed on weekend votes moving $1t infrastructure bill toward finish line

The U.S. Senate is inching toward passage of a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill. It’s a top priority of Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who helped negotiate it. The bill includes billions for Alaska’s roads, bridges and ferries, plus funds for broadband and water projects in rural communities.

The bill has enough Republican votes to pass, but it’s not clear how Sen. Dan Sullivan will vote. He hasn’t announced his position. In a procedural vote Saturday, Sullivan voted against advancing the legislation. His spokesman said he favored more debate and opportunities to amend it.

But late Sunday, in another procedural vote, Sullivan was among 18 Republicans who joined Democrats to support the bill.

The Senate could pass the infrastructure package early Tuesday, sending it to the House.

