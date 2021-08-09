Anchorage Mayor Bronson fined over $30,000 for campaign reporting violations

The state agency that tracks campaign finances has hit Anchorage mayor Dave Bronson with $33,500 in fines for failing to report campaign contributions on time.

The Alaska Public Offices Commission sent out notices for the fines — one for $18,000 and the other for $15,500 — on Friday. During the nine days prior to an election, candidates are required to report contributions of $250 or more within 24 hours. Each day a candidate fails to report those contributions, they can be fined $500 per day. Bronson’s campaign failed to report four separate contributions of $250 or more for over a month after he received them.

Bronson faces a separate fine of $52,650, based on a recommendation from Public Offices Commission staff for numerous apparent violations and “utterly confusing” campaign reporting. Bronson’s opponent in the mayoral runoff, Forrest Dunbar, reported the violations to the commission.

Bronson has 30 days to appeal the fines or to pay them. A lawyer for his campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.