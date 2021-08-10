Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 10, 2021

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
a group of women in traditional regalia stand on stage
Kaliksuna Autumn Madison (left) was named 2021 Miss World Eskimo-Indian Olympics on Friday. Other finalists are Ashley Luke of Healy Lake (center left), Lucy Gordon of Utqiaġvik (center right) and Laura Ekada of Nulato (right). (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska has a new task force to capture missing DNA samples from people charged with certain crimes. And, the newest Miss WEIO hopes to be a role model for young Alaska Native women. Plus, the Anchorage mayor and school district diverge on masking.

Reports tonight from:

  • Andrew Kitchenman and Matt Miller in Juneau
  • Liz Ruskin and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
  • Welsey Early in Kotzebue
  • Sabine Poux in Kenai
  • Katie Anastas in Petersburg

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Mayowa Aina, and the audio engineer is Toben Shelby.

