Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Kaliksuna Autumn Madison (left) was named 2021 Miss World Eskimo-Indian Olympics on Friday. Other finalists are Ashley Luke of Healy Lake (center left), Lucy Gordon of Utqiaġvik (center right) and Laura Ekada of Nulato (right). (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska has a new task force to capture missing DNA samples from people charged with certain crimes. And, the newest Miss WEIO hopes to be a role model for young Alaska Native women. Plus, the Anchorage mayor and school district diverge on masking.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman and Matt Miller in Juneau

Liz Ruskin and Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Welsey Early in Kotzebue

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Katie Anastas in Petersburg

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Mayowa Aina, and the audio engineer is Toben Shelby.