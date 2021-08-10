Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska has a new task force to capture missing DNA samples from people charged with certain crimes. And, the newest Miss WEIO hopes to be a role model for young Alaska Native women. Plus, the Anchorage mayor and school district diverge on masking.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman and Matt Miller in Juneau
- Liz Ruskin and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Welsey Early in Kotzebue
- Sabine Poux in Kenai
- Katie Anastas in Petersburg
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Mayowa Aina, and the audio engineer is Toben Shelby.