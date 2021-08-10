Anchorage mayor, school district spar over face masks

The Anchorage School District displayed the variety of face masks and face shields it will have available for students and staff on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (Tegan Hanlon/Alaska Public Media)

The debate over whether to require children to wear masks at school in Anchorage is intensifying with just a week before school starts.

Monday evening, the Anchorage School District posted a tweet standing behind its decision to require universal masking in schools this fall.

“Having schools open and students learning is of the highest priority for ASD. CDC guidelines state properly masked students will not be required to quarantine if deemed a close contact. Schools need to keep their doors open. Masking helps us accomplish this goal,” said the post.

The district’s message came days after Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson posted on social media opposing the district’s mask policy.

“I strongly oppose the Anchorage School District’s back to school mask mandate and strongly encourage them to immediately reconsider,“ said a post on Bronson’s Facebook page.

The posts are the latest representation of the ongoing breach within the Anchorage community which widened when the school district initially signaled masks would be optional for students during the upcoming school year. Then, citing CDC recommendations and the surge in COVID cases in Anchorage, ASD Superintendent Deena Bishop recently recommended universal masking.

Last week, the Anchorage School Board heard hours of fiery testimony from parents imploring the district implement an optional masking policy instead. Almost as many others expressed gratitude for the universal masking recommendation. Board member Dave Donley made three failed motions to send the policy back to the superintendent

Ultimately, the school board refused to alter the superintendent’s recommendation that everyone inside school buildings wear a face mask when classes start next week.

However, that’s not stopping school board members and Assembly members from continuing to publicly weigh in.

Donley wrote in an op-ed in the Anchorage Daily News explaining why he opposed the policy and stating the motions failed because they did not receive a second from another board member. However, former school board members Starr Marsett and Alisha Hilde fired back in an op-ed of their own claiming not only were Donley’s motions improper, but they amounted to him knowingly misleading the public.

“He injected this, and other lengthy political theater, knowing his actions were not procedurally permissible,” the op-ed read. “And if he still does not understand that process, after all this time and expense, then the public has a right to know that their elected representative is unable to meaningfully participate on the school board.”

Recently, Assembly member Jamie Allard referred to the district’s mask policy as “criminal child abuse” on a conservative blog. This claim was repeated at the most recent school board meeting several times, but requiring a child to wear a mask is unlikely to be considered criminal child abuse according to local lawyers.

This isn’t the first time concerns about the school district’s operations have reached the city’s governing body since the pandemic began. As the district struggled to reopen classrooms to in-person learning last fall, families started contacting Anchorage Assembly members. Families were split then, too.

Anchorage’s city attorney nor the mayor’s spokesperson or the district’s spokesperson immediately responded to requests for comment for this article.

The Assembly traditionally stays out of the school district’s business, although the district has often worked with the municipality throughout the pandemic. The city’s charter says the public school system is to be managed by the school board, which includes formulating “policy for the operation of the schools.” Alaska state law also “delegates to school boards … the authority to operate schools.”

The Anchorage School Board gave the superintendent broad authority to make decisions about school operations during the pandemic, so decisions could be made more quickly without requiring a vote from the school board.

Anchorage schools are set to begin classes — with universal masking — on Aug. 17.