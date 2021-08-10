State of Art: Anchorage Museum program aims to empower teens to address climate change

“Warming Stripes of Anchorage” is a public mural showing the rate of climate change over 100 years. (Photo courtesy of the Anchorage Museum)

This week on State of Art we’re learning about the Anchorage Museum’s new Teen Climate Communicators program. Teens in grades 9-12 will work with museum educators and use museum resources to discuss and find solutions to climate change. The Fall 2021 session is held from 4 – 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and runs from Sept. 15 through Dec. 8. The deadline to sign up is 11:59 p.m. Sept. 7.

We’re joined by Anchorage Museum educators Molissa Udevitz and Missy Gaulke. We discuss the program, why the focus on teens, and what participants can expect.

