Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
The pilot involved in a deadly plane crash near Ketchikan last week was in another accident just weeks prior. And, the COVID-19 surge pushes some communities back into lockdown. And, parts of Alaska are seeing extra rain, but in some places it just feels that way.
Reports tonight from:
- Molly Lubbers in Ketchikan
- Andrew Kitchenman and Lindsey Brollini in Juneau
- Stephanie Maltarich in Dillingham
- Wesley Earl in Kotzebue
- Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
- Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
- and Sabine Poux in Kenai
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Mayowa Aina, and the audio engineer is Toben Shelby.