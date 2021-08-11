Troopers investigating murder case after finding body in freezer near Tok

By
Tim Ellis, KUAC - Fairbanks
-
An Alaska State Trooper cruiser parked on Nome’s Front Street in January 2015.
An Alaska State Trooper cruiser. (Matthew Smith/KNOM)

Alaska State Troopers have identified the 67-year-old Anchorage man whose body was found in a freezer near Tok earlier this year. They’re reaching out to the public for help in solving what they’re now calling a murder case.

In a video message on Tuesday, Fairbanks-based Trooper Matthew Iverson said the remains belong to Michael Lynn Teffeteller, who was last known to be alive around 2018.

Iverson is an investigator working on the case which was opened on April 26 when troopers, responding to a tip, found Teffeteller’s body in a freezer partially buried in a wooded area near milepost 112 of the Tok Cutoff. The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office, which identified the person as Teffeteller. Now, Iverson said, troopers need the public’s help with the case.

“If anybody has any information on Michael Lynn TeffeTeller, you can contact the Alaska State Troopers in Fairbanks at 451-5100,” he said.

Iverson said members of the public also can submit tips anonymously through a new online tool called AKTIPS.

