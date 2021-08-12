Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 12, 2021

Two people pick up donations of chum and king salmon that will be distributed to villages along the lower Yukon river. (Olivia Ebertz/KYUK)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

The recent census shows Alaska is getting more diverse. And, with salmon scarce on the Yukon River, communities are grateful for donations from Bristol Bay. Plus, questions about alerts for elderly Alaskans who go missing.

