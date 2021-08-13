Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 13, 2021

Cesar Carberry shows off his skateboards at his tent at the city snow dump in Anchorage’s Mountain View neighborhood in August, 2021 (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

While policies vary, the majority of Alaska’s students will go back to school wearing masks. And, as Anchorage officials plan to increase homeless shelter capacity, some camp residents say they’d rather stay outside. Plus, an Alaska Native artist turns his grandma’s stories into comic books.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman and Jacob Resneck in Juneau

Lex Treinen and Tripp Crouse in Anchorage

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Mayowa Aina, and the audio engineer is Toben Shelby.