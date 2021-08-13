Epic Alaskans: Mountaineering and sea kayaking with John Bauman

By
Paul Twardock
-
  • St Elias the trench
    St Elias the trench, photoby John Bauman.
  • Russell base camp
    Russell base camp, photo by John Bauman.
  • Mt Deborah basecamp igloo
    Mt Deborah basecamp igloo, photo by John Bauman.
  • Bauman Kayaking 1
    Bauman Kayaking 1
  • Paddlng the Katmai Coast 1992
    Paddlng the Katmai Coast 1992, photo by Paul Twardock.
  • Bauman Kayaking 3
    Bauman Kayaking
  • Bauman Kayaking 2
    BaumanKayaking2

Alaska has thousands of world-class outdoor men and women. Most have gone about their business without fanfare or notice, sharing their adventures with a few friends before heading off on their next trip. John Bauman lived in Alaska making a living as a carpenter while pursuing winter first ascents and sea kayaking throughout the world. John’s climbs (primarily in the winter) include St Elias, Mt Logan, and Mt Russell. He kayaked around Kodiak, the Aleutians, Iceland, the Falkland Islands, and the length of the Alaska Peninsula. And those are just the tip of the proverbial iceberg. John talks about some of these trips and what it took to live to become as they say, ‘An old mountaineer.’

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:

  • John Bauman, kayaker and mountaineer

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, August 12th, 2021. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, August 12, 2021. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

Paul Twardock

