Epic Alaskans: Mountaineering and sea kayaking with John Bauman

St Elias the trench, photoby John Bauman.

Russell base camp, photo by John Bauman.

Mt Deborah basecamp igloo, photo by John Bauman.

Bauman Kayaking 1

Paddlng the Katmai Coast 1992, photo by Paul Twardock.

Bauman Kayaking

BaumanKayaking2

Alaska has thousands of world-class outdoor men and women. Most have gone about their business without fanfare or notice, sharing their adventures with a few friends before heading off on their next trip. John Bauman lived in Alaska making a living as a carpenter while pursuing winter first ascents and sea kayaking throughout the world. John’s climbs (primarily in the winter) include St Elias, Mt Logan, and Mt Russell. He kayaked around Kodiak, the Aleutians, Iceland, the Falkland Islands, and the length of the Alaska Peninsula. And those are just the tip of the proverbial iceberg. John talks about some of these trips and what it took to live to become as they say, ‘An old mountaineer.’

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:

John Bauman, kayaker and mountaineer

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, August 12th, 2021. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, August 12, 2021. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via: