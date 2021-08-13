State of Art: Anchorage musician Bethlehem Shalom does things her way

Anchorage musician Bethlehem Shalom. (Photo courtesy of the artist)

This week on State of Art we’re hearing from Anchorage musician Bethlehem Shalom. She’ll be performing with her band Saturday, August 14 outside the Anchorage Museum at 8 p.m.

Bethlehem Shalom has multiple releases that showcase her eclectic tastes and a kind of Jackson-Pollock-style songwriting. Her albums will keep you on your toes as she blends genres and moods from indie rock to jazz to hip-hop.

She’s been playing music all her life starting out with a purple toy microphone and eventually playing in school bands.

BETHLEHEM SHALOM LINKS: