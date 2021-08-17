Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
The Lower Kuskokwim School District will pay nearly $4 million to two victims of abuse. And, the school year begins in Anchorage with a sense of normalcy, except for a few things. Plus, Alaskans who waited on getting a COVID vaccine describe why they changed their minds.
Reports tonight from:
- Greg Kim and Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
- Mayowa Aina, Liz Ruskin and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Katie Anastas in Petersburg
Alaska News Nightly was hosted tonight by Lori Townsend, produced by Annie Feidt, and the audio engineer is Toben Shelby.