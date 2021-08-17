Ravn Alaska reaches frequent flyer agreement with Alaska Airlines

A DeHavilland Dash 8 airplane lands on Unalaska. (Hope McKenney/KUCB)

Ravn Alaska announced a new agreement last week that will allow customers to use Alaska Airlines miles to purchase tickets for Ravn flights.

After prolonged negotiations, executives from both companies reached the agreement to bring a mileage sharing program to Unalaska. The Aleutian community had previously relied on codeshare agreements between regional airlines, like the former RavnAir Group and Alaska Airlines, but had been without any such arrangement since RavnAir’s fatal plane crash in October 2019.

Now, Ravn Alaska has new owners and management from the previous RavnAir Group, which filed for bankruptcy last year.

The company’s website has a new option that allows customers to earn Alaska Airlines miles from its flights. Customers should be able to redeem miles in about two or three weeks, according to an Anchorage Daily News’ report.

Ravn representatives did not immediately respond to requests for additional information.

