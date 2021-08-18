Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Bruno Rathke, Georgie Heaverley, Taylor Evenson and Riley Randleas all have roots in Cook Inlet. This summer, they fished Bristol Bay on the Nedra E during what was a record-setting harvest for the fishery. (Sabine Poux / KDLL)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Young Cook Inlet fisherman are looking to other more profitable waters. And, more than 400 Alaskans have now died from the coronavirus. Plus, Alaskans’ share their shopping plans now that the Canadian border is open.

Reports tonight from:

Nat Herz, Casey Grove and Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Phillip Manning in Talkeetna

Theo Greenley in Unalaska

Mike Swasey in Skagway

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Alaska News Nightly was hosted tonight by Lori Townsend, produced by Mayowa Aina, and the audio engineer is Toben Shelby.