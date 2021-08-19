Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 19, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Without government help, Anchorage businesses are left to manage COVID safety protocols on their own. And, subsistence fishers look to other meats after king and chum salmon runs collapse along the Yukon River. Plus, Anchorage students get a surprise concert from a homegrown rock band.
Reports tonight from:
- Eric Stone and Molly Lubbers in Ketchikan
- Liz Ruskin, Casey Grove, Lex Treinen, and Jeff Chen in Anchorage
- Olivia Ebertz in Bethel
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Katherine Rose in Sitka
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Alaska News Nightly was hosted tonight by Lori Townsend, produced by Mayowa Aina, and the audio engineer is Toben Shelby.