Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 19, 2021

Dimond High School’s student body president Makaila Amundson (left) snaps a selfie with Portugal. The Man band members John Gourley, Zach Carothers, and Eric Howk. The school’s student government won a district-wide video contest sharing what students were most excited about for being back at school. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Without government help, Anchorage businesses are left to manage COVID safety protocols on their own. And, subsistence fishers look to other meats after king and chum salmon runs collapse along the Yukon River. Plus, Anchorage students get a surprise concert from a homegrown rock band.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Molly Lubbers in Ketchikan

Liz Ruskin, Casey Grove, Lex Treinen, and Jeff Chen in Anchorage

Olivia Ebertz in Bethel

Wesley Early in Kotzebue

Katherine Rose in Sitka

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Alaska News Nightly was hosted tonight by Lori Townsend, produced by Mayowa Aina, and the audio engineer is Toben Shelby.