State of Art: Former Alaska wildlands firefighter turned romance author takes the indie route

Eagle River author Lo Lo Paige and her book “Alaska Spark.” (Photo courtesy of Lo Lo Paige)

This week on State of Art we’re hearing from Eagle River author Lo Lo Paige. She retired from the department of interior in Alaska after a career as a wildlands firefighter. She said she’d always wanted to write and started in non-fiction. After she wrote a story called Embers of Memories about a close call her fire crew had, Paige won an Alaska Press Club award and a judge suggested she turn the story into a novel. She immersed herself in writer’s conferences and joined local groups like 49 Writers and The Alaska Writers Guild.

Her “Blazing Hearts Wildfire Series” focuses on wildland firefighters finding romance, adventure and intrigue in Alaska.

