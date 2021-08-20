Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 20, 2021

A health care provider, wearing several types of personal protective equipment that is being tracked by the State of Alaska, provides care in 2020, for a woman hospitalized in an isolation room in the critical care unit of Bartlett Hospital, in Juneau. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Doctors across Alaska implore people to wear masks and get vaccinated. And, Alaska veterans who served in Afghanistan react to the Taliban’s resurgence. Plus, lawmakers are back to debating the size of the PFD in the third special session.

Reports tonight from:

Lex Treinen, Nat Herz, Liz Ruskin, and Casey Grove in Anchorage

Bridget Dowd and Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau

Olivia Ebertz in Emmonak

Alaska News Nightly was hosted tonight by Lori Townsend, produced by Mayowa Aina, and the audio engineer is Toben Shelby.