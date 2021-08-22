Hear this panel discussion on homelessness in Anchorage

Allen Lavont Jefferson talks about his plans for volunteer work in his tent in Anchorage’s Mountain View neighborhood in August, 2021 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

This episode of Addressing Alaskans features a panel representatives from local organizations examining solutions to homelessness. The event was hosted by Rep. Ivy Spohnholz and moderated by Alaska Public Media’s Lori Townsend.

SPEAKERS:

Jasmine Boyle: Anchorage Coalition on Ending Homelessness

Michelle Brown: Rasmuson Foundation

Dr. Sharon Chamard: Faculty at the UAA Justice Center

Meg Zaletel: Chair, Anchorage Assembly Committee on Housing and Homelessness

Terrence Shanigan: Director of Legislative Affairs, Mayor Bronson administration

BROADCAST: Sunday, August 22, 2021

RECORDED: Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at the Wilda Marston Theater

ABOUT:

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please contact us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via email, RSS or podcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE