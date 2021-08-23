Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 23, 2021

The Two Rivers Lodge burned in the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (Maisie Thomas/Fairbanks Daily News-Miner)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Two Rivers, east of Fairbanks, remains on high alert after an iconic local lodge burns to the ground. And, after suffering through “the blob,” humpback whale populations rebound. Plus, bison reintroduced to the wild in interior Alaska are flourishing.

Reports tonight from:

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Dan Bross, Mary Auld and Robert Hannon in Fairbanks

Claire Stremple in Juneau

Dylan Simard in Kodiak

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Mayowa Aina, and the audio engineer is Toben Shelby.