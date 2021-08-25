Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Despite some public discontent, Alaska lawmakers propose a lower PFD amount than the Governor. And, a new report says the plane crash that killed 6 near Ketchikan happened in a valley with low clouds. Plus, an attempt to define “termination dust,” to keep tabs on early season snow.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
- Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Sabine Poux in Kenai
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Mayowa Aina, and the audio engineer is Toben Shelby.