Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 25, 2021

The Alaska House of Representatives meets for the first day of the Legislature’s third special session this year in the Capitol on Monday. (Andrew Kitchenman/KTOO and Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Despite some public discontent, Alaska lawmakers propose a lower PFD amount than the Governor. And, a new report says the plane crash that killed 6 near Ketchikan happened in a valley with low clouds. Plus, an attempt to define “termination dust,” to keep tabs on early season snow.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau

Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Wesley Early in Kotzebue

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Mayowa Aina, and the audio engineer is Toben Shelby.