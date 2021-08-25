Going to a show at Anchorage’s Performing Arts Center? Bring your vaccination card.

The Atwood Concert Hall is the largest theater in the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts. (Ernesto Andrade/Creative Commons)

If you want to attend an event at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts in Anchorage you’ll have to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test.

The theater complex announced the new policy Wednesday. It goes into effect Sept. 1.

Attendees can meet the new requirement by presenting a vaccination card, or a photo of one, that shows they’ve been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks. They can also get in with proof of a negative test taken within 72 hours of the performance.

The requirement applies to everyone 12 and older and will remain in effect as long as transmission levels in Anchorage are high or substantial, the new policy says.

RELATED: With no mask mandate, Anchorage businesses are left to decide what they’ll risk for public health

The center is also requiring all attendees to wear masks.

The theater complex is run by a non-profit under contract to the Municipality of Anchorage.

Shows at the PAC in September include Sweet Cheeks Cabaret, concert performances by The Piano Guys and comedy by Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery.

[Sign up for Alaska Public Media’s daily newsletter to get our top stories delivered to your inbox.]