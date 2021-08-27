Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 27, 2021

Fairgoers, some of whom wore masks, walk between vendor booths at the Alaska State Fair on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (Matthew Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Authorities say a 17-year-old is responsible for this summer’s arsons east of Fairbanks. And, breakthrough cases are climbing, complicating messaging on vaccines. Plus, the Alaska State Fair is packed with visitors who missed out last year.

Reports tonight from:

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Liz Ruskin and Nat Herz in Anchorage

Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau

Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel

Kavitha George in Palmer

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Mayowa Aina, and the audio engineer is Toben Shelby.