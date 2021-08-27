Bristol Bay likely experiencing widespread community transmission of COVID-19

A health care worker preparing a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Feb. 13, 2021. (Isabelle Ross / KDLG)

Bristol Bay is likely experiencing widespread community transmission of the coronavirus, according to a news release this week from the Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation.

There has been a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the Dillingham area since the middle of the month. The state has logged 54 cases in the area in the last week and a half — 17 of which are in the City of Dillingham.

In the combined Lake and Peninsula and Bristol Bay boroughs, the state has reported 15 cases since August 16.

The health corporation said it suspects there are many more cases in the region that are going unreported.

It said people with symptoms can get tested at Kanakanak Hospital in Dillingham. Those experiencing symptoms should assume they have COVID-19 and isolate themselves for 10 days, it said. Symptoms include fever, chills a cough or shortness of breath.

Those with more serious illness should contact their health care provider, said the health corporation.

It reminded everyone to wear masks in public, wash their hands, stay at least 6 feet apart from others and limit group activities with people outside their households.