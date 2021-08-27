Bronson administration says it will look for new head Anchorage librarian

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson announces four directives for city operations on July 1, 2021, his first day in office. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

The Bronson administration says it will appoint a library director in the “near future”, after its previous acting director was denied by the Anchorage Assembly at a meeting earlier this week.

Bronson’s previous nominee, Sami Graham, was denied the position by a 7-4 vote after Assembly members raised concerns about her qualifications.

Sami Graham was ultimately named as chief of staff for Bronson, a position that doesn’t require Assembly confirmation.

Assembly member Austin Quinn-Davidson, who voted against Graham’s nomination, said she thinks the administration will be able to find a candidate the Assembly will approve.

“Making sure you’re putting the word out, and getting as many applicants as you can, increases the possibility that you’ll get highly qualified and good applicants,” she said. “So I’m hoping the administration will do that.”

The position requires a master’s degrees in library science and three years of experience directing a large or medium-sized library. According to the city’s HR director, Niki Tshibaka, eight candidates, including Graham, applied to be library director, but none met the written criteria. Some library funding is contingent on the director having a library science degree.

City code also allows the mayor to substitute those requirements for equivalent experience. The administration argued Graham met the equivalent experience requirement.

Assembly members questioned the administration’s selection process during the Tuesday meeting. Assembly member John Weddleton asked the administration to review the applications of the candidates that were deemed ineligible based on the stated criteria.

“Perhaps they didn’t meet the requirements, but maybe they have relevant experience that, as has been stated, could replace the master’s in library science,” he said at the meeting, “I just think that the community is demanding something a little more rigorous.”

Weddleton ultimately voted in favor of Graham’s appointment as library director.

The administration didn’t offer any details about its selection process or timeline for how it will conduct its search for a new librarian.