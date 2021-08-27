Gathering and foraging in Alaska

Tony Perelli and Becky King with morels_Photo: Tony Perelli

Mushrooms

Raina picking blueberries.

Understory.

Highbush cranberries.

Late summer and fall are the time for picking blueberries, hunting for mushrooms, and getting

ready for winter. Gathering edible berries and plants has many benefits besides their great

taste. Jackie Qataliña, Tony Perelli, and Dana Diehl join host Paul Twardock to discuss what

their favorite edible and medicinal plants and mushrooms are, their uses, the physical and

emotional benefits of foraging, and ethical considerations.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:

Segment 1: Jackie Qataliña and Tony Perelli

Jackie Qataliña and Tony Perelli Segment 2: Dana Diehl

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, September 2nd, 2021. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, September 2nd, 2021. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via: