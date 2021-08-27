Gathering and foraging in Alaska

Late summer and fall are the time for picking blueberries, hunting for mushrooms, and getting
ready for winter. Gathering edible berries and plants has many benefits besides their great
taste. Jackie Qataliña, Tony Perelli, and Dana Diehl join host Paul Twardock to discuss what
their favorite edible and medicinal plants and mushrooms are, their uses, the physical and
emotional benefits of foraging, and ethical considerations.
HOST: Paul Twardock
GUESTS:
- Segment 1: Jackie Qataliña and Tony Perelli
- Segment 2: Dana Diehl
LINKS:
- Store Outside Your Door webisodes
- Alaska Native Traditional Food Guide
- Free mushroom guide from the Forest Service
- Mushrooms Book: All That The Rain Promises and More: A Hip Pocket Field Guide
- Mushroom Workshops by Dr. Gary Laursen
BROADCAST: Thursday, September 2nd, 2021. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, September 2nd, 2021. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via: