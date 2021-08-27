Kids and COVID — what do parents need to know?

Avery Barnaby dances on the playground during her first day back to school as a first-grader at Sayéik Gastineau Community School on Jan. 14, 2021, in Juneau. (Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Students are back in school amid rising COVID-19 cases and community divisions over how to keep them safe. That has left many parents questioning how best to keep their families safe. How much risk does the delta variant pose for unvaccinated children? And when can kids under 12 expect to be able to get the shot? Medical experts weigh in and share advice for parents.

HOST: Adelyn Baxter

GUESTS:

Dr. Michelle Laufer , pediatrician, Medical Park Family Care

, pediatrician, Medical Park Family Care Coleman Cutchins, lead pharmacist, DHSS

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at 10 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

LIVE Web stream: Click here to stream.