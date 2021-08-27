Lee Bolling & Singletrack Advocates

Lee Bolling’s book “Welcome to Earth Fellow Human”.

The Anchorage Bowl is known for its trail networks, and many residents and visitors think our various trail systems are one of the city’s best features. During this Outdoor Explorer, we’ll be talking about one element of the city’s trail system: The soft surface trails built over the past fifteen years by Singletrack Advocates – a group committed to the construction and maintenance of mountain biking trails in several locations around the Anchorage Bowl. Our guest will be Lee Bolling, the President of Singletrack Advocates, and we’ll discuss the existing system of mountain bike trails, current projects in the works, and Lee’s vision for the future of Anchorage’s soft-surface mountain bike trail networks. We’ll also talk about the book that Lee recently wrote and released, titled “Welcome to Earth Fellow Human”, which explores the question, “Where did we come from, and what should we do now that we’re here?”

HOST: Adam Verrier

GUESTS:

Lee Bolling, president of Singletrack Advocates and author of the book, “Welcome to Earth Fellow Human”

