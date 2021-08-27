New anthology: 25 years of Alaska women’s voices

This cover of the new “Alaska Women Speak” anthology is artwork by Teresa Ascone that first graced the cover of the cover of the WINTER 2014 jouenl.

Ember Press, a small independent publisher specializing in Alaska non-fiction, adventure, conservation and history, based in Palmer, has just released an anthology collecting the first 25 years of the journal “Alaska Women Speak,” from 1991 to 2017.

The journal is still publishing today, and in November will begin accepting submissions for its Winter edition, themed “Eight Stars of Gold. Find out more about the contemporary journal here.

But today’s program is focused on the anthology. Our guests today are its editors, MaryLee Hayes and Angie Slinghuff. Both also served as managing editors for the journal for chunks of years while they also held down fulltime jobs.

All the work that goes into the ongoing publication, and went into the anthology, is done by volunteers. So MaryLee’s eight years as managing editor (1994-2003) and Angie’s 17 years (1997-2014) were unpaid labors of love, as was their time and energy spent pulling together the new anthology.

So what’s in here? The voices of Alaska women.

Their poetry and stories, their artwork and photographs. Tales of their worries, their triumphs, their learning, their changing. Many names will be familiar: Nancy Lord, Joanne Townsend, both poet or writer laureates for the state of Alaska. And so many more: Libby Roderick, Arliss Sturgulewski, Amy Bollenbach, Diane Barkse, Diana Tillion, Carol Holt, Mei Mei Evans, Ann Chandonnet, Elise Patkotak, Jane Angvik, Sarah Juday, Sarah James of Arctic Village, Rhonda McBride, Monica Devine, Susan Morgan. And outdoor adventurers like Karen Jettmar, Rachel (Suraj) Holzwarth, Dr. Beth Baker. And many many more.

Others were written about by the staff or contributors: Susan Butcher, Dee Dee Jonrowe, Gail Niebregge, Lela Kiana Oman, Fran Ulmer, Lorene Harrison, Elizabeth Peratrovich, community organizer Shirley Mae Springer Staten, Eyak speaker Marie Smith, Celia Hunter, healer Rita Blumenstein. Even Judy Collins when she performed in Alaska.

We’ll learn from our two editors how “Alaska Women Speak” got started and why. What philosophy or values guided it through the years. Were there rough spots? How does it feel to look back now and see the fruit of their labors? What does it offer Alaska readers today?

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:

MaryLee Hayes, anthology co-editor, journal managing editor 1994-2003.

anthology co-editor, journal managing editor 1994-2003. Angie Slingluff, anthology co-editor, journal managing editor 1997-2014.

LINKS:

Alaska Women Speak, journal website

Ember Press website

