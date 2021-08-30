Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 30, 2021

Bob Armstrong is a retired fisheries biologist who still spends a lot of time observing Juneau’s marine life. (Bridget Dowd/KTOO)

﻿ ﻿

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

State and city workers in Alaska worry about inconsistent COVID policies. And, why are Ravens unearthing fish eggs from Juneau’s sandy beaches. Plus, more birds in Western Alaska are dying in large numbers.

Reports tonight from:

Nat Herz in Anchorage

Claire Stremple and Bridgette Dowd in Juneau

Corinne Smith in Haines

Davis Hovey in Nome

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Mayowa Aina, and the audio engineer is Toben Shelby.