Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 30, 2021

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
State and city workers in Alaska worry about inconsistent COVID policies. And, why are Ravens unearthing fish eggs from Juneau’s sandy beaches. Plus, more birds in Western Alaska are dying in large numbers.
Reports tonight from:
- Nat Herz in Anchorage
- Claire Stremple and Bridgette Dowd in Juneau
- Corinne Smith in Haines
- Davis Hovey in Nome
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Mayowa Aina, and the audio engineer is Toben Shelby.