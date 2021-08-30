LIVE EVENT: Molly Visits the Alaska State Fair!

Come visit Molly from the hit show Molly of Denali, on Alaska Public Media TV and PBS KIDS, as she visits the Alaska State Fair!

Meet Molly at the Alaska State Fair! WHEN:

Saturday, September 4 & Sunday, September 5

at 11 AM, 1 PM, & 3 PM.



WHERE:

Alaska State Fair

2705 Glenn Highway

Palmer, Alaska 99645

About Molly of Denali

Molly of Denali is an animated PBS KIDS series that follows the adventures of feisty and resourceful 10-year-old Molly Mabray, an Alaska Native girl who lives in the fictional village of Qyah, Alaska. Molly helps her mom and dad run the Denali Trading Post – a general store, bunkhouse, and transport hub – where she assists tourists, trekkers, and scientists, and sometimes rides along in Mom’s bush plane or makes deliveries via dog sled!