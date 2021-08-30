Western Alaska residents fill buckets of late-budding salmonberries

Salmonberries. (Davis Hovey)

Rubus chamaemorus or salmonberries: Low-lying fruit budding from tundra plants, typically surrounded by three leaves, and made up of bright orange seeds or drupes almost resembling a big raspberry.

In Nome, residents rely on the unique berries to make sweet treats like akutaq, canning jam for winter and even topping off their favorite cereal.

But, the chance to harvest salmonberries was almost lost this summer. Tundra foragers waited two long months without any sign of the budding fruit. Then finally, at the beginning of August, the aqpiks showed up.

The timing was unusual, said Katie Spellman, who studies some of Alaska’s naturally occurring berries for the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ International Arctic Center.

“August? We don’t see salmonberries blooming in August,” she said. “That is not the season anywhere in Alaska that people usually document it.”

Listen to this story:

Spellman said there’s a few possible causes for late-budding salmonberries (or cloudberries) including more precipitation when flowers bloom, which reduces pollination, or an overall lack of pollinators. While some types of berries can self-pollinate, she said, salmonberries have flowers with two different sexes, which make them more dependent on bees or other types of pollinators, and also extra sensitive to weather changes.

Animals and birds eating the berries during the winter is another possible reason behind the late-summer bloom, Spellman said.

If salmonberries are rotting readily or many animals and fungi are eating them, they do have the ability to save their buds from a year or two prior to then produce fruit later on. This may explain what happened locally in Nome over the past two summers that featured a poorer abundance of salmonberries followed by a late — yet huge — harvest, she said.

Rosa Wright preparing to make salmon berry jam. (Davis Hovey)

Life-long Nome resident Rosa Wright tends to think the late budding is related to the long period of rain that lasted through most of June and July. Whatever the reason, she said, she was delighted to finally see fields of orange berries across the Nome tundra this summer.

“Oh it was such a good feeling to fill my freezer with salmonberries, to fill up buckets,” she said. “I put away about six gallons this year, maybe seven.”

With part of this summer’s haul, she plans to incorporate the berries’ juicy, tart flavor into jam.

“Sometimes if you want to switch it up, I like to add a different flavor of Jell-O,” she said. “I like it a little less sweet. Some people strain out the seeds. I know for some Elders, they don’t like the seeds in there. I personally love the seeds. I love the texture, especially if you put it on toast and you get that crunch.”

But, while the salmonberries did bud this year, the predictability and consistency of their growth across the state is becoming less reliable, according to Spellman

Spellman said UAF’s berry project team has documented an increase in changing variability of berry abundance over the last five years, as the fall season becomes longer.

“There are more and more observations of these late-blooming events because fall is lasting longer now,” she said. “So if the plants are like, ‘Oh it’s so great, it’s so nice, I can bloom in August.’ The bad part is the amount of time it takes from once it’s pollinated to make a fruit, it might not get that done in time before the snow.”

Increased Variability. (Graph courtesy University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Winter Berry Project)

To better understand these changes, and be better prepared for what future berry picking in Alaska will look like, Spellman is planning to turn her focus to berry rot.

“I want my kids to be able to grow up and have berries to pick,” she said. “So that’s why I do this work, because it’s important research for my family and I want my kids to have what I had growing up in Alaska. That experience and the knowledge of the land.”

To submit your observations of salmonberries, ask questions about the winter berry project or to volunteer as a citizen scientist, contact Katie Spellman at klspellman@alaska.edu.