Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
More Alaskans than ever are now hospitalized with COVID-19. And, researchers and fishermen are puzzled by extremely low chum salmon numbers. Plus, what’s the history behind Juneau’s famous cloud formations?
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman and Jennifer Pemberton in Juneau
- Liz Ruskin and Adelyn Baxter in Anchorage
- Dylan Simard in Kodiak
- Olivia Ebertz in Bethel
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Mayowa Aina, and the audio engineer is Toben Shelby.