Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 31, 2021

A Maloja Snake or naagáas’ cloud formation over downtown Juneau at dawn on Aug. 26, 2021. (Image captured from SnowCloud Services webcam)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

More Alaskans than ever are now hospitalized with COVID-19. And, researchers and fishermen are puzzled by extremely low chum salmon numbers. Plus, what’s the history behind Juneau’s famous cloud formations?

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman and Jennifer Pemberton in Juneau

Liz Ruskin and Adelyn Baxter in Anchorage

Dylan Simard in Kodiak

Olivia Ebertz in Bethel

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Mayowa Aina, and the audio engineer is Toben Shelby.