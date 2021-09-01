Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Two beaded medallions, a pickle and a microphone, made by Kaasteen Jill Meserve for the show “Reservation Dogs.” (Photo courtesy of Jill Meserve)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska Health officials urge vaccination as COVID hospitalizations reach another record high. And, a Juneau artist has her beadwork featured on the hit Native TV show ‘Reservation Dogs.’ Plus, organizations are working to get Internet access to Alaska Native communities.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin, Nat Herz and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage

Jacob Resneck and Lyndsey Brollini in Juneau

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Theo Greenly in Unalaska

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Mayowa Aina, and the audio engineer is Toben Shelby.