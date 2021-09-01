Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, September 1, 2021

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Two beaded medallions, a pickle and a microphone, made by Kaasteen Jill Meserve for the show “Reservation Dogs.” (Photo courtesy of Jill Meserve)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska Health officials urge vaccination as COVID hospitalizations reach another record high. And, a Juneau artist has her beadwork featured on the hit Native TV show ‘Reservation Dogs.’ Plus, organizations are working to get Internet access to Alaska Native communities.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin, Nat Herz and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
  • Jacob Resneck and Lyndsey Brollini in Juneau
  • Dan Bross in Fairbanks
  • Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
  • Eric Stone in Ketchikan
  • Theo Greenly in Unalaska

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Mayowa Aina, and the audio engineer is Toben Shelby.

Previous articleJohn Havelock, former Alaska attorney general, has died
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR