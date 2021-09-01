Anchorage’s plastic bag ban is back

(Alaska Public Media file photo)

Anchorage’s ban on single-use plastic bags is back in place.

The city had temporarily suspended its plastic bag ban last year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time, it said, many businesses wanted to limit in-person interactions between employees and customers, and were not permitting the use of reusable bags or containers. Also, many businesses were switching to curbside pick-up or delivery.

The Assembly in February voted to extend the suspension of the bag ban beyond the city’s emergency declaration. That suspension expired on Tuesday.

That means, starting Wednesday, retailers can no longer provide plastic shopping bags. Also, businesses can offer a paper bag but must charge 10 cents per bag, to a maximum 50 cents per transaction.

The city’s ban on single-use plastic bags first took effect in September 2019.

