Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 2, 2021

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Backers of a new statewide lottery hope it will boost COVID vaccination rates. And, Kenai residents look for solutions to worsening bluff erosion. Plus, the return of cruise ships brings Skagway’s seasonal housing crisis back into view.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Lex Treinen and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
- Sabine Poux in Kenai
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Mike Swasey in Skagway
- Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Mayowa Aina, and the audio engineer is Toben Shelby.