Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 2, 2021

Garden City RV Park in Skagway. (Mike Swasey/KHNS)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Backers of a new statewide lottery hope it will boost COVID vaccination rates. And, Kenai residents look for solutions to worsening bluff erosion. Plus, the return of cruise ships brings Skagway’s seasonal housing crisis back into view.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau

Lex Treinen and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Mike Swasey in Skagway

Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Mayowa Aina, and the audio engineer is Toben Shelby.