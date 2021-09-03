There will be shrooms

For many Alaskans, fall’s cooler temperatures and wet weather signal the peak of mushroom season. Two regional fungus festivals are happening this month, and whether you’re a veteran forager or a budding mycologist, there’s so much to learn about and discover in the woods and your own backyard.
HOST: Adelyn Baxter
GUESTS:
Kate Mohatt, Prince William Sound Zone Ecologist, U.S. Forest Service
Cathy Renfeldt, executive director, Cordova Chamber of Commerce
Gabriel Wingard, co-president, Turnagain Arm Mycological Society
