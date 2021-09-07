Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
With COVID-19 hospitalizations hitting new records every day, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson holds firm against a mask mandate. Also, supply chain woes are making it difficult for Newtok to finish relocating.
Reports tonight from:
Nat Herz, Wesley Early, Lex Treinen and Tripp Crouse in Anchorage