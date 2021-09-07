Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, September 7, 2021

By
Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media
-
a person speaks from behind a podium, next to an art installation, in front of a lagoon
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson speaks at an Aug. 4, 2021 dedication for a new Dena’ina place names project. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

With COVID-19 hospitalizations hitting new records every day, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson holds firm against a mask mandate. Also, supply chain woes are making it difficult for Newtok to finish relocating.

Reports tonight from:

  • Nat Herz, Wesley Early, Lex Treinen and Tripp Crouse in Anchorage
  • Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
  • Greg Kim in Bethel
  • Sabine Poux in Kenai
Previous articleAlaska’s COVID hospitalizations still climbing, one in five patients now fighting virus
Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media
Lori Townsend is the News Director for Alaska Public Media. She has worked in print and broadcast journalism for nearly 30 years. Radio brought her to Alaska, where she worked as a broadcast trainer for Native fellowship students at Koahnic Broadcasting before accepting a reporting/host position with APRN in 2003. APRN merged with Alaska Public Media a year later. Through her freelance work, she has produced news and feature stories nationally and internationally for Independent Native News, National Native News, NPR , Pacifica, Monitor Radio, Radio Netherlands and AIROS. Townsend is the recipient of numerous awards for her work from the Alaska Press Club, the Native American Journalists Association and a gold and a silver reel award from the National Federation of Community Broadcasters. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR