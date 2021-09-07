Gov. Dunleavy names new Alaska transportation commissioner

Ryan Anderson has been named by Gov. Mike Dunleavy as the new commissioner of the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, replacing John MacKinnon, on Sept. 3, 2021. (Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities photo)

Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointed Ryan Anderson as the new commissioner of the state Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. He replaces John MacKinnon, Dunleavy’s office announced on Friday.

Anderson has worked for the department for 20 years. His most recent position was director for the Northern Region, overseeing design, construction, maintenance and operations for an area that extends from the Gulf of Alaska to the Arctic Ocean. He lives in Fairbanks.

The governor’s office did not provide the reason for MacKinnon’s departure, saying it doesn’t comment on personnel issues.

MacKinnon had been in the job since the start of the Dunleavy administration in 2018.

